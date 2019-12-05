Citizens Business Bank Charity Golf Classic Donates $55,000 to Local Charities

Citizens Business Bank hosted its 8th annual Charity Golf Classic on October 21, 2019 to raise money for Greater Los Angeles community benefit organizations. This year, the tournament raised approximately $55,000, with the proceeds distributed to five local charities. The organizations included Glendale College Foundation, Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, El Proyecto del Barrio, Inc., and the YMCA of the Foothills.

"We are proud of what the Charity Golf Classic represents and for the positive impact it makes on communities in the Greater Los Angeles area,” said Christopher D. Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank. "We would like to thank our volunteers, our valued customers, and all the donors and sponsors who continue to support these worthwhile organizations.”

Each year, Citizens Business Bank donates proceeds of the Charity Golf Classic to multiple organizations that are dedicated to making a positive impact on local communities throughout Los Angeles County. The Bank has a proud history of supporting those that serve the community with specialized bankers who provide custom financial products and business solutions that are required for today’s business climate.

