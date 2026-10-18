Citizens Aktie
WKN: 542145 / ISIN: US1747151025
|
18.10.2026 21:39:57
Citizens Financial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 16, 2026, Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) announced record quarterly total revenues of $2.3 billion driven by net interest margin (NIM) expansion. The bank is expanding profit margins and scaling its wealth management capabilities to raise return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE, a metric evaluating profitability relative to tangible equity). Three things management said stand out.
Management expects expanding net interest margins to push profitability toward its medium-term ROTCE target of 16% to 18% by late 2027. The forecast calls for NIM in the 3.23% to 3.26% range in Q4 of 2026, rising to between 3.30% and 3.50% in Q4 2027. Fixed-rate asset repricing and rolling off legacy interest rate swap drags give the bank clear structural tailwinds regardless of short-term interest rate moves.
The private bank unit expanded its deposit base to $18.5 billion, giving the company low-cost funding that protects overall deposit costs. Gathering operating accounts from wealthy clients provides cheap capital that offsets broader competitive pricing pressures across the banking sector.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Citizens Holding CoShs
Analysen zu Citizens Holding CoShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Citizens Holding CoShs
|8,75
|-0,57%
|Citizens Financial Corp (WV)
|51,40
|-0,19%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.