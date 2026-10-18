Citizens Aktie

Citizens für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 542145 / ISIN: US1747151025

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18.10.2026 21:39:57

Citizens Financial: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 16, 2026, Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) announced record quarterly total revenues of $2.3 billion driven by net interest margin (NIM) expansion. The bank is expanding profit margins and scaling its wealth management capabilities to raise return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE, a metric evaluating profitability relative to tangible equity). Three things management said stand out.

Management expects expanding net interest margins to push profitability toward its medium-term ROTCE target of 16% to 18% by late 2027. The forecast calls for NIM in the 3.23% to 3.26% range in Q4 of 2026, rising to between 3.30% and 3.50% in Q4 2027. Fixed-rate asset repricing and rolling off legacy interest rate swap drags give the bank clear structural tailwinds regardless of short-term interest rate moves.

The private bank unit expanded its deposit base to $18.5 billion, giving the company low-cost funding that protects overall deposit costs. Gathering operating accounts from wealthy clients provides cheap capital that offsets broader competitive pricing pressures across the banking sector.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Citizens Holding CoShs 8,75 -0,57% Citizens Holding CoShs
Citizens Financial Corp (WV) 51,40 -0,19% Citizens Financial Corp (WV)

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