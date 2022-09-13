|
13.09.2022 16:03:15
Citizens Financial Agrees To Acquire College Raptor; Financial Terms Yet To Reveal
(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire the online college planning platform College Raptor, Inc. The financial terms of the deal are not revealed.
College Raptor matches prospective students to schools based on both academic and financial fit and offers content and tools to help students evaluate and select a college.
The transaction will be closed in the fourth quarter of 2022 and Collge Raptor will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens.
