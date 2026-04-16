Citizens Financial Group Aktie

Citizens Financial Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12BD3 / ISIN: US1746101054

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16.04.2026 13:03:24

Citizens Financial Earnings Up In Q1; Declares Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), on Thursday reported increased net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in the macro environment.

For the first quarter, net income available to the stockholders increased to $484 million from $340 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.13 verus $0.77 last year.

Net interest income increased to $1.56 billion from $1.39 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income jumped to $606 million from $544 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose to $2.17 billion from $1.94 billion in the prior year.

Loans and leases increased to 143.67 billion from 137.64 billion in the prior year.

Deposits rose to 184.04 billion from 177.58 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company also announced a quarterly stock dividend of $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable on May 14 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30.

In the pre-market trading, Citizens Financial is 0.90% higher at $65.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Citizens Financial Group Inc 54,52 -1,12% Citizens Financial Group Inc

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