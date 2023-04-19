Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $2.13 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $488 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.