Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $611 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $504 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $2.18 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $611 Mln. vs. $504 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.23 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.