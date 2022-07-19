Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 12:45:18

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $332 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $2.00 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $332 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

