|
19.07.2022 12:45:18
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $332 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $2.00 billion from $1.61 billion last year.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $332 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.00 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Citizens Financial Group Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Citizens Financial Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|37,89
|1,94%