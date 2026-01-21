Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $528 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $528 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $2.15 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $528 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.15 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.