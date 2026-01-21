Citizens Financial Group Aktie
WKN DE: A12BD3 / ISIN: US1746101054
|
21.01.2026 12:26:52
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $528 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $401 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $528 million or $1.13 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $2.15 billion from $1.98 billion last year.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $528 Mln. vs. $401 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.15 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Citizens Financial Group Inc
|
21.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Citizens Financial Group-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Citizens Financial Group von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26