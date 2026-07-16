Citizens Financial Group Aktie

Citizens Financial Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12BD3 / ISIN: US1746101054

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16.07.2026 12:41:31

Citizens Financial Group Q2 Profit, Net Interest Income Rise

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings, mainly driven by growth in net interest income.

Net income available to common stockholders increased to $554 million or $1.30 per share in the second quarter, from $402 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year period.

Pre-provision profit climbed 24% to $889 million from $718 million a year ago.

Net interest income increased 14% year over year to $1.63 billion, while total revenue rose 12% to $2.28 billion from $2.04 billion a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses declined to $134 million from $164 million in the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on August 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 30.

CFG shares closed at $71.12 on Wednesday, up 1.14%.

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