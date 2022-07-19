Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Citizens Financial Q2 Underlying Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) reported that its second quarter underlying EPS declined to $1.14 from $1.46, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.86, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Underlying net income was $595 million compared to $656 million.

Net income declined to $364 million from $648 million, last year. EPS was $0.67 compared to $1.44.

Total revenue increased to $2.00 billion from $1.61 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.99 billion in revenue.

Citizens Financial also announced that its board of directors declared a three cent, or 8%, increase in the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2022.

The Board recently authorized the company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the company's common stock. This represents an increase of $545 million above the $455 million of capacity remaining under the prior $750 million January 2021 authorization.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

