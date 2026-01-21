Citizens Financial Q4 Earnings Up; Sees Higher Margin In FY26

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income available to the stockholders increased to $489 million from $367 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.13 versus $0.83 last year.

On average, fourteen analysts had expected the company to report $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $1.54 billion from $1.41 billion in the previous year.

Noninterest income also jumped to $620 million from $574 million in the same period last year.

Revenue surged to $2.16 billion from $1.99 billion in the prior year.

Loans and leases increased to 142,692 million from 139,203 million last year.

Deposits increased to $179.86 billion from $174.26 billion in the prior year.

Further, the full year 2026 outlook points to moderate balance-sheet growth, improving margins, and higher profitability.

Net interest income is expected to rise 10% to 12% for the full year 2026.

Noninterest income for the full year 2026 is projected to increase 6% to 8%.

In the pre-market trading, Citizens Financial Group is 1.02 cents higher at $60.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.