Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights

The acquisition of MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. was completed in the second quarter of 2020. The acquisition included loans with a fair value of $223.3 million and deposits with a fair value of $208.8 million . Based on the closing price on April 17 th , the deal valuation was approximately $26.9 million . Merger and acquisitions costs for 2020 total $2.2 million through June 30, 2020 .

Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $9.9 million , which is 6.7% higher than 2019's net income through June 30, 2019 . The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2020 was 16.5% compared to 15.9% in the comparable period in 2019.

Net income was $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , which is 10.2% higher than the net income for 2019's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 16.5% compared to 16.1% in the comparable period in 2019.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $29.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $4.9 million , or 20.3%, over the same period a year ago.

Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2020 was 12.28% and 11.90% compared to 13.09% and 12.61% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 .

Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2020 was 14.98% and 14.31% compared to 15.72% and 15.17% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 . (1)

Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2020 was 1.25% and 1.24% compared to 1.34% and 1.28% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2019 .

Covid 19 pandemic response and loan profile

The Company participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for loans provided under the auspices of the Small Business Administration (SBA). As of June 30, 2020 , the Company had outstanding $53.7 million and 570 loans that were issued through the program. The loans earn interest at 1% and will generate fee income of approximately $2.1 million over the life of the loans. A portion of these loans will be forgiven by the SBA depending on the customers usage of the proceeds.

Additionally, as support for our communities, we created a payment relief program, which includes the following:

Waiver of late fees for March, April and May



Interest only payment options for consumers and businesses



Deferral of principal payments for consumers and businesses in certain industries



Waiver of CD early withdrawal penalties through May 1 .

Under this program, we have provided relief to customers with outstanding balances of $196.2 million on 509 loans , which includes residential and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2020 , 134 loans with a balance totaling $55.4 million continue in this program. Customers with balances totaling $23.6 million required a second round of relief, which is included in the $55.4 million as of June 30, 2020 .

The Company tracks industry concentrations to identify risks that could lead to additional credit exposure. As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, the Company has determined that Hotels/Motels and restaurants represent a higher level of credit risk. At June 30, 2020 , the Company has limited loan concentrations to these industries as follows

Hotels/Motels - $34.8 million or 2.6% of outstanding loans

or 2.6% of outstanding loans

Restaurants - $25.5 million or 1.9% of outstanding loans

Our agricultural relationships are also being strained by the pandemic as dairy farmers were forced to dump milk, and milk futures have been extremely volatile. Other producers experienced difficulties in getting livestock to market and reduced proceeds from sales as well as difficulty in obtaining supplies. Agricultural lending comprises 26.4% of outstanding balances as of June 30, 2020 .

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to 2019

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 , net income totaled $9,869,000 which compares to net income of $9,251,000 for the first six months of 2019, an increase of $618,000 or 6.7%. Basic earnings per share of $2.67 for the first six months of 2020 compares to $2.60 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 11.90% and 12.61%, while annualized return on assets was 1.24% and 1.28%, respectively. If merger and acquisition costs are excluded, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be 14.03% and 1.47%, respectively.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $29,176,000 compared to $24,251,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , resulting in an increase of $4,925,000 , or 20.3%. Average interest earning assets increased $123.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the MidCoast acquisition. Average loans increased $113.7 million while average investment securities increased $1.1 million . The yield on interest earning assets increased 1 basis point to 4.59%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 40 basis points to 0.74%. The yield on interest earning assets benefitted approximately $600,000 from pay-off of a purchase credit impaired loan acquired as part of The First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to the Federal Reserve moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tax effected net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 4.01% compared to 3.66% for the same period last year.

The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $950,000 compared to $750,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , an increase of $200,000 . The provision was higher in 2020 than 2019 primarily due to the economic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the higher levels of unemployment, which offsets the fact that loans, excluding the acquisition and PPP loans guaranteed by the SBA, decreased during the first half of 2020.

Total non-interest income was $3,920,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , which is $140,000 less than the non-interest income of $4,060,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were a decrease of $243,000 in the value of equity securities during the first half of 2020, compared to an increase of $41,000 in the first half of 2019 and a decrease in service charges of $278,000 as a result of our COVID-19 response and reduced customer spending as a result of mandatory stay at home orders. Gains on loans sold increased $264,000 as a result of an increase in the number of loans sold in 2020 compared to 2019 as a result of the low interest environment. Gains of the sale of available for sale securities totaled $117,000 in 2020. There were no sales of available for sale securities in 2019.

Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $20,334,000 compared to $16,559,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $3,775,000 , or 22.8%. The primary driver of the increase is the merger and acquisition costs of completing the MidCoast acquisition that total $2,166,000 and the additional salary costs associated with the acquisition.

The provision for income taxes increased $192,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the same period in 2019 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $810,000 .

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to June 30, 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 , net income totaled $5,338,000 which compares to net income of $4,846,000 for the comparable period of 2019, an increase of $492,000 or 10.2%. Basic earnings per share of $1.39 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compares to $1.36 for the 2019 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 12.28% and 13.09%, while annualized return on assets was 1.25% and 1.34%, respectively. If merger and acquisition costs are excluded, the annualized return on average equity and average assets would be 15.56% and 1.58%, respectively.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $16,286,000 compared to $12,336,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , resulting in an increase of $3,950,000 , or 32.0%. Average interest earning assets increased $251.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year as a result of the acquisition. Average loans increased $206.1 million while average investment securities increased $27.4 million . The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 4.15% compared to 3.74% for the same period last year, which was impacted by the decrease in the average cost on interest bearing liabilities of 55 basis points, to 0.60%. The tax effected net interest margin benefitted approximately $600,000 from pay-off of a purchase credit impaired loan acquired as part of The First National Bank of Fredericksburg acquisition in 2015.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $550,000 , a $200,000 increase to the comparable period in 2019. Organic growth, excluding the PPP program was negative in the second quarter of 2020 compared to positive loan growth in the 2019 comparable period, however, the provision for 2020 was based on the impact the pandemic is having on local and national economies.

Total non-interest income was $2,069,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , which is $42,000 more than for the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were the gains on the sale of available securities of $117,000 and the increase in gains of loans sold of $196,000 . As a result of the pandemic, service charges decreased $260,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the 2019 period.

Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $11,413,000 compared to $8,237,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $3,176,000 , or 38.6%. Merger and acquisition costs totaled $1,790,000 and salaries and benefits increased $891,000 primarily due to additional personnel associated with the acquisition, merit increases and increased health care costs.

The provision for income taxes increased $124,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 to the same period in 2019 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $616,000 .

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

At June 30, 2020 , total assets were $1.80 billion , compared to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.45 billion at June 30, 2019 .

Available for sale securities of $272.4 million at June 30, 2020 increased $31.1 million from December 31, 2019 and $35.6 million from June 30, 2019 . The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.73% to 2.78% on a tax equivalent basis.

Net loans as of June 30, 2020 totaled $1.35 billion and increased $247.1 million from December 31, 2019 as a result of the acquisition and PPP program. Excluding the acquisition and the PPP program, loans would have decreased $28.9 million during 2020. The decrease in organic loans was driven by early pay-offs and limited opportunities in the first half of 2020.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $14,827,000 at June 30, 2020 which is an increase of $982,000 from December 31, 2019 . The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $950,000 and recoveries of $51,000 , offset by charge-offs of $19,000 . The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.09% as of June 30, 2020 and 1.24% as of December 31, 2019 . Loans acquired in an acquisition are marked to fair value and excluded from the allowance, unless there has been a downgrade in the loan since acquisition.

Deposits increased $302.2 million from December 31, 2019 , to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2020 , primarily due to the acquisition, which increased deposits $208.8 million and customers holding more cash due to the pandemic. Brokered CD's increased $8.8 million . Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $74.8 million due to the acquisition and PPP program.

Stockholders' equity totaled $183.1 million at June 30, 2020 , compared to $154.8 million at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $28.3 million . The increase was attributable to issuing 373,356 shares with a value of $19.2 million as part of the acquisition and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaling $9.9 million , offset by net cash dividends for the first half of 2020 totaling $3.2 million and net treasury stock activity of $600,000 . As a result of changes in interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized gain on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, improved $3.7 million from December 31, 2019 .

Dividend Declared

On June 2, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.455 per share, which was paid on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the regular cash dividend of $0.436 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2020. The Board also declared a 1% stock dividend, payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or For The For The



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2020 2019 2020 2019

Income and Performance Ratios









Net Income $ 5,338 $ 4,846 $ 9,869 $ 9,251

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.25% 1.34% 1.24% 1.28%

Return on average equity (annualized) 12.28% 13.09% 11.90% 12.61%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a) 14.98% 15.72% 14.31% 15.17%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a) 4.15% 3.74% 4.01% 3.66%

Earnings per share - basic (b) $ 1.39 $ 1.36 $ 2.67 $ 2.60

Earnings per share - diluted (b) $ 1.39 $ 1.36 $ 2.67 $ 2.60

Cash dividends paid per share (b) $ 0.451 $ 0.436 $ 1.000 $ 0.872

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b) 3,845,175 3,561,453 3,699,200 3,564,106

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b) 3,846,204 3,562,835 3,699,714 3,564,801

























Asset quality









Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 14,827 $ 13,304





Non-performing assets $ 14,200 $ 16,562





Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.09% 1.21%





Non-performing assets to total loans 1.04% 1.51%





Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to total loans (0.01%) 0.05% (0.01%) 0.06%

























Equity









Book value per share (b) $ 46.35 $ 41.63





Tangible Book value per share (a) (b) $ 37.54 $ 34.68





Market Value (Last reported trade of month) $ 49.75 $ 60.50





Common shares outstanding 3,925,745 3,525,320





























Other









Average Full Time Equivalent Employees 283.3 261.8





Loan to Deposit Ratio 90.11% 92.90%





Trust assets under management $ 129,507 $ 136,455





Brokerage assets under management $ 212,636 $ 203,560





























Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, December 31, June 30,





2020 2019 2019















Assets $ 1,800,116 $ 1,466,339 $ 1,447,170



Investment securities 273,063 241,407 237,297



Loans (net of unearned income) 1,363,633 1,115,569 1,099,622



Allowance for loan losses 14,827 13,845 13,304



Deposits 1,513,284 1,211,118 1,183,658



Stockholders' Equity 183,095 154,774 148,021



























(a) See reconcilation of Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release





(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.









CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





(UNAUDITED)















June 30, December 31, June 30, (in thousands except share data) 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS:





Cash and due from banks:





Noninterest-bearing $ 19,543 $ 17,727 $ 15,552 Interest-bearing 19,487 793 917 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,030 18,520 16,469







Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 14,256 14,256 15,498







Equity securities 703 701 557







Available-for-sale securities 272,360 240,706 236,740







Loans held for sale 17,468 815 778







Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $14,827 at June 30, 2020; $13,845 at December 31, 2019 and $13,304 at June 30, 2019)





1,348,806 1,101,724 1,086,318







Premises and equipment 17,832 15,933 16,024 Accrued interest receivable 5,950 4,555 4,612 Goodwill 31,376 23,296 23,296 Bank owned life insurance 32,228 28,128 27,810 Other intangibles 1,421 1,346 1,460 Other assets 18,686 16,359 17,608







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,800,116 $ 1,466,339 $ 1,447,170







LIABILITIES:





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 278,612 $ 203,793 $ 183,903 Interest-bearing 1,234,672 1,007,325 999,755 Total deposits 1,513,284 1,211,118 1,183,658 Borrowed funds 85,135 85,117 100,984 Accrued interest payable 888 1,088 1,048 Other liabilities 17,714 14,242 13,459 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,617,021 1,311,565 1,299,149 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized





3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2020 or 2019 - - - Common stock





$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and





June 30, 2019: issued 3,976,986 at June 30, 2020 and 3,938,668 at December 31, 2019 and





June 30, 2019 4,350 3,939 3,939 Additional paid-in capital 75,863 55,089 55,096 Retained earnings 115,000 110,800 103,733 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,907 (629) (337) Treasury stock, at cost: 424,597 at June 30, 2020 and 413,607 shares





at December 31, 2019 and 413,353 shares at June 30, 2019 (15,025) (14,425) (14,410) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 183,095 154,774 148,021 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,800,116 $ 1,466,339 $ 1,447,170

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME







(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME:







Interest and fees on loans $ 16,407 $ 13,776 $ 30,045 $ 27,090 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 97 104 192 208 Investment securities:







Taxable 1,126 1,128 2,233 2,236 Nontaxable 463 374 852 731 Dividends 67 120 177 254 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 18,160 15,502 33,499 30,519 INTEREST EXPENSE:







Deposits 1,657 2,398 3,644 4,712 Borrowed funds 217 768 679 1,556 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,874 3,166 4,323 6,268 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,286 12,336 29,176 24,251 Provision for loan losses 550 350 950 750 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 15,736 11,986 28,226 23,501 NON-INTEREST INCOME:







Service charges 914 1,174 1,995 2,273 Trust 145 209 343 441 Brokerage and insurance 249 261 589 554 Gains on loans sold 260 64 427 163 Equity security gains (losses), net 11 30 (243) 41 Available for sale security gains (losses), net 117 - 117 - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 178 154 334 305 Other 195 135 358 283 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,069 2,027 3,920 4,060 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:







Salaries and employee benefits 5,895 5,004 11,309 10,033 Occupancy 651 517 1,177 1,109 Furniture and equipment 189 181 320 336 Professional fees 438 316 763 758 FDIC insurance expense 135 105 206 216 Pennsylvania shares tax 259 275 534 550 Amortization of intangibles 55 66 105 132 Merger and acquisition 1,803 - 2,179 - Software expenses 246 208 493 455 ORE expenses 159 109 191 216 Other 1,583 1,456 3,057 2,754 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES 11,413 8,237 20,334 16,559 Income before provision for income taxes 6,392 5,776 11,812 11,002 Provision for income taxes 1,054 930 1,943 1,751 NET INCOME $ 5,338 $ 4,846 $ 9,869 $ 9,251









PER COMMON SHARE DATA:







Net Income - Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.36 $ 2.67 $ 2.60 Net Income - Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.36 $ 2.67 $ 2.60 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.451 $ 0.436 $ 1.000 $ 0.872









Number of shares used in computation - basic 3,845,175 3,561,453 3,699,200 3,564,106 Number of shares used in computation - diluted 3,846,204 3,562,835 3,699,714 3,564,801

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended,





June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,

2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest income $ 18,160 $ 15,339 $ 15,587 $ 15,874 $ 15,502 Interest expense 1,874 2,449 2,797 2,975 3,166 Net interest income 16,286 12,890 12,790 12,899 12,336 Provision for loan losses 550 400 525 400 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,736 12,490 12,265 12,499 11,986 Non-interest income 1,941 2,105 2,083 2,140 1,997 Investment securities gains (losses), net 128 (254) 66 37 30 Non-interest expenses 11,413 8,921 8,368 8,414 8,237 Income before provision for income taxes 6,392 5,420 6,046 6,262 5,776 Provision for income taxes 1,054 889 1,003 1,066 930 Net income $ 5,338 $ 4,531 $ 5,043 $ 5,196 $ 4,846 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.27 $ 1.42 $ 1.46 $ 1.36 Earnings Per Share Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.27 $ 1.42 $ 1.46 $ 1.36

