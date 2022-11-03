|
03.11.2022 15:18:00
CITIZENS, INC. LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, Inc. ("Citizens"), has launched its new corporate website. The Citizens site will be a corporate site for the holding company as well as all its subsidiaries.
This new website is a welcomed upgrade that will highlight the growth and development that the company has been focused on for the past few years. The marketing department has been working with one of Austin's top web development companies to create a website we can be proud of. The new website will be a great asset for all companies' information, recruiting, our investors, our sales force, and more.
Robert Mauldin, Chief Marketing Officer shares, "We have launched our new site to better represent what the company and our subsidiaries represent and continue to build on. We see this new site as being a great resource both internally and externally and are excited to share it with everyone."
To learn more about Citizens, Inc. and see the new website, you can visit, https://www.citizensinc.com
About Citizens, Inc.
Citizens, Inc. is an insurance holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIA. The Company utilizes a three-pronged strategy for growth based upon worldwide sales of U.S. Dollar-denominated whole life cash value insurance policies, life insurance product sales in the U.S. and final expense and limited liability property product sales in the U.S.
For further information contact:
Marketing Department
PR@citizensinc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-inc-launches-new-corporate-website-301667791.html
SOURCE Citizens, Inc.
