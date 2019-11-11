Citrix a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management Solutions

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that it has been ranked as a leader in Unified Endpoint Management solutions by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in a report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2019, The 13 Providers that Matter Most and How They Stack Up.” (The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., November 2019).

Designed to assess the current state of the market for unified endpoint management solutions, the report evaluated 13 providers using 23 criteria within the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. Noted for its laser focus on improving the employee experience, Citrix was cited for having "one of the best workspace experiences in the evaluation, with comprehensive app support, self-service features, and access to all content repositories, whether on-premises or in the cloud.”

In addition, the company received the highest possible scores in the product roadmap and roadmap execution criteria and 4 out of 5 scores in the security features criterion and strategy category.

Unified, Secure and Intelligent

When it comes to work today, employees just want a simple way to get things done. Instead, they are forced to use hundreds of apps and cumbersome technology that make work overly complex and distract them from what they want and are paid to do. They’re fed up and it’s killing their productivity and engagement.

"To keep employees happy and performing at their best, companies need to provide simple, contextual access to the applications they need and prefer to use anytime, anywhere on any device. But they can’t do so at the expense of security,” said Calvin Hsu, Vice President, Product Marketing.

Together with Citrix® Workspace™, Citrix® Endpoint Management™ enables companies to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in unified endpoint management and will maintain our focus on transforming the employee experience through digital workspace solutions that remove the complexity from work and create a highly personalized experience that enables employees to be their most productive.”

