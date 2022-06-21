Citrix® a Leader in Zero-Trust Network Access

When it comes to protecting apps and data in the world of hybrid work, zero-trust network access (ZTNA) is the name of the game. And according to the GigaOm Radar for Zero-Trust Network Access, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), is a Leader and Fast Mover in delivering solutions companies can use to win it.

"Virtual private networks (VPNs) have long been the default method of securing remote access,” writes Chris Ray, Security Researcher, GigaOm. "However, VPNs are limited with respect to the level of control they can provide, as they are unable to take into consideration the context in which legitimate users are accessing resources.”

Designed to assist IT organizations in identifying more modern ZTNA solutions that provide greater control, the GigaOm Radar for Zero-Trust Network Access evaluated 12 vendors on the following criteria:

AM & MFA Vendor Integrations

Cloud & SaaS Integrations

UEBA-Like Capabilities

Unmanaged Device Support

Legacy Application Support

Session Monitoring Capabilities

Citrix was ranked as a Leader and Fast Mover in all categories, and noted for the extensibility, integration maturity and technical innovation of its ZTNA solutions.

Citrix provides a unified stack of cloud-delivered secure access solutions that give employees the flexibility and choice to work where and how they prefer and IT the visibility and control to ensure they do so in a secure manner.

"When it comes to securing apps and data, there’s more at stake than protecting against threats and vulnerabilities,” said Pankaj Gupta, Senior Director, Product Management, Citrix. "To remain productive and engaged, employees must be able to access the resources they need to get work done in a hassle-free way that is transparent to them.”

With Citrix, they can. Citrix secure access solutions leverage the latest ZTNA technology to secure user access to all corporate applications—web, SaaS, client/server, and desktop as a service (DaaS)—whether they're deployed in public clouds or on-premises datacenters. Unlike traditional VPN and SSO which authenticate at login only, Citrix ZTNA solutions continuously evaluate risk factors throughout each session. When suspicious activity is detected, granular security controls automatically kick and work in the background to change how users are authorized to interact with apps to keep things safe without hampering their experience.

"Citrix’s strategy to combine holistic security with a great user experience is a key differentiator,” Ray notes. Among the other strengths called out within the report:

Completeness of solution

Very strong, well-thought-out features

Unmanaged device support through a remote browser

Robust data loss prevention technologies

Simple, mature integrations with other technologies

"Network and application security has gotten complicated, and we are pleased to be recognized by GigaOm as a leader in delivering solutions that companies can use to simplify it by enacting a modern approach that supports the future of work,” Gupta said.

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

