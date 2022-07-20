Citrix Among Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that for the third straight year, it has been named to the Disability Equality Index® Best Places to Work (DEI). A joint venture of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities and is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

In 2022, 415 corporations participated in the DEI and were evaluated against the following criteria:

Culture and Leadership

Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations)

Community Engagement

Supplier Diversity

Businesses scoring 80 or higher were recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with so many companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

And Citrix was among them.

"At Citrix, we are committed to cultivating a community of belonging in which our employees can be and do their best,” said Scott Ballina, Vice President, Diversity, Belonging and Giving, Citrix. "Our diverse workforce spans multiple generations, speaks more than 35 languages, and lives and operates in more than 40 countries, and we’re harnessing the power of intentional inclusion to ensure that each employee feels welcomed, appreciated, respected, heard, and empowered to innovate and grow. We are pleased to be recognized by the DEI for our efforts and will continue to evolve our programs to maintain a stand-out environment that recognizes the power of human difference and provides inclusive and equal opportunities for all people to succeed.”

To learn more about Citrix and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit: https://www.citrix.com/about/diversity-inclusion/

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

