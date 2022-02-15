Citrix® Among Best Security Products Of 2022

In today’s world of remote and hybrid work, providing secure access to the resources employees need to get things done has never been more critical – or challenging. To help companies identify solutions they can use to do it, business software intelligence marketplace G2 has compiled a list of the Best Security Products of 2022. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among them.

Part of G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, the Best Security Products list includes 50 solutions ranked using multiple criteria, including user ratings. "If a product makes the Best Security Products list, it’s a reflection of a heavy volume of very positive customer feedback, satisfaction, and value, as well as a demonstrable market presence,” said Aaron Walker, Research Principal for Cybersecurity, G2.

Citrix made the list for its Virtual Apps and Desktops solution.

"Customers have long viewed Citrix as a key way to deliver zero-trust and reliable access to their most mission critical applications,” said Vishal Ganeriwala, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix. "We are pleased to be recognized by G2 for our commitment to serving them with excellence and ranked among the Best Security Products of 2022.”

Delivered as part of Citrix Workspace™, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ is a comprehensive, market-leading Desktop as a Service offering that provides everything companies need to enable secure hybrid work.

Using the solution, enterprises can serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to do their best work in a simple, unified experience and advance a zero-trust security model that not only authenticates user access into the workspace based on the context of the moment, but constantly monitors user, application, and network behavior and dynamically applies security policies to ensure that corporate information and apps remain secure no matter where work is being done.

"It's like a secure bubble where everything happens,” says Oisin Concannon, IT Manager at corporate law firm William Fry.

Tens of thousands of customers – including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 rely on Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to provide secure, reliable access to vital enterprise apps and deliver a simple experience that keeps their employees engaged and productive. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver.

