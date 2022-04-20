Citrix® Doubles Down on DaaS

The world of work is fast shifting to hybrid models. And to support and accelerate the transition, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is doubling down on Desktop as a Service (DaaS). The company today announced that Citrix DaaS is now available in hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options, making it easier than ever for companies to stand up the secure, high-performing workspaces that an increasingly flexible workforce demands.

The news couldn’t come at a better time.

According to a recent global survey, 75 percent of IT and security leaders view DaaS as a key enabler of secure work within their organization, and more than 50 percent have or plan to implement it in the year ahead.

Modernizing IT

"Businesses want a modern and secure desktop, application, and data delivery strategy that reflects the reality of how users work and can keep up with the rapid change of business applications and devices, without amplifying the management and security burden that already weighs heavily on IT shoulders,” said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "DaaS possesses the unique combination of attributes that appeals to businesses across industries: improved time to value, cost reduction, and enhanced security.”

Enabling Secure Hybrid Work

And Citrix DaaS delivers on all fronts. Formerly known as Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service™, the market-leading cloud service modernizes IT and addresses the needs of distributed workers by providing a secure, agile and easy way to quickly deliver apps or desktops from any cloud or datacenter to any device worldwide. Using the solution, IT can:

Enhance the User Experience – Provide consistent, simple access to the apps and data employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done.

Provide consistent, simple access to the apps and data employees need to get work done, wherever it needs to get done. Improve Productivity – Serve up unified, one-click access to work resources that empower employees to perform at their best.

Serve up unified, one-click access to work resources that empower employees to perform at their best. Strengthen Security – Store sensitive information on a secure cloud server and leverage a zero trust security approach to protect all devices, including unmanaged and Bring Your Own.

Store sensitive information on a secure cloud server and leverage a zero trust security approach to protect all devices, including unmanaged and Bring Your Own. Increase Business Agility – Scale desktops up or down on demand across all employee types - including FTEs, contingent and seasonal workers, temp labor, freelancers, designers and even partners - to meet flexible work needs.

Scale desktops up or down on demand across all employee types - including FTEs, contingent and seasonal workers, temp labor, freelancers, designers and even partners - to meet flexible work needs. Simplify IT – Rapidly provision desktops in a zero-touch manner to speed onboarding.

Rapidly provision desktops in a zero-touch manner to speed onboarding. Lower Costs – Reduce maintenance and TCO for managed or unmanaged devices connecting to cloud-delivered apps, desktops, and management capabilities.

Forward-thinking organizations are already on board and reaping the benefits the solution provides.

"We need to be able to deliver a consistent user experience,” said Beau Smithback, Founder and CEO, Envision IT. "With Citrix DaaS, we can spin up a lab without an IT presence on site, and we can do it across the country, and across the world.”

Easing Deployment

Work today is flexible. And the solutions used to drive it must be as well.

"DaaS business and technology needs are different for every organization,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Citrix. "Some customers need to balance their existing datacenter resources with cloud expansion goals, and others are new to DaaS and embarking on a cloud-first initiative with their hyperscaler of choice.”

That’s why Citrix DaaS is available in two flavors:

Hybrid DaaS – Provides maximum flexibility to manage on-prem and cloud environments together and rapid provisioning, streamlined cloud management, and comprehensive tools to deliver hybrid work solutions.

Provides maximum flexibility to manage on-prem and cloud environments together and rapid provisioning, streamlined cloud management, and comprehensive tools to deliver hybrid work solutions. DaaS for Hyperscalers – Designed for simplicity, the turnkey solution allows for rapid deployment of apps and desktops on public clouds, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

"Companies have long relied on Citrix to deliver secure remote desktops,” Stringer said. "In expanding the options for deploying Citrix DaaS, we can help them accelerate the transition to hybrid work and unlock the benefits it can deliver.”

Citrix DaaS is part of the powerful set of market-leading DaaS and VDI solutions Citrix delivers to enable secure hybrid work. Click here to learn more about the service and the results it can help your organization achieve.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005054/en/