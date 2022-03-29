Citrix® Leads Way in Delivering Secure Hybrid Work

The world is rapidly moving to hybrid work. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is a recognized frontrunner in delivering all the technologies required to enable it.

"As companies transition to the cloud and more distributed work and IT models, they must ensure secure, reliable and high-performant access to all the apps, content, and collaboration tools employees need to get their best work done,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. "Our solutions are uniquely designed to help them do this and accelerate the business outcomes they achieve.”

A Leader in Secure Hybrid Work

Citrix provides a complete digital workspace platform from which companies can deliver a consistent, secure, and simplified work experience across every location, channel and device. And according to Apps Run the World, a leading technology market research company, Citrix Workspace™ is among the Top 100 solutions for enabling hybrid work.

A Leader in Virtual Apps and Desktops

Having pioneered the concept more than 30 years ago, Citrix is also the clear market leader in desktop virtualization.

According to the most recent IDC Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Software Market Shares report, Citrix is the largest player in the market for virtual client computing software, with a 35.6 percent share. (IDC Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Software Market Shares 2020: Unstable Work Environment Drives Virtualization Growth (Jun 2021 - Market Share - Doc # US47906220).

The company is also positioned in the Leaders Category of the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing report, which evaluates vendors that provide products that enable the configuration and management of centralized virtual desktops. (IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment Jan. 20202 - Doc # US45752419)

A Leader in Desktop as a Service

As they accelerate their transition of workloads to the cloud, companies are also moving to cloud-delivered Desktop as a Service solutions. And Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ is tops in the market according to market-research firm G2, which named the solution to its 2022 list of Best Software.

At the Forefront of Security

Successfully enabling hybrid work requires an intelligent approach to security that protects employees and their devices without getting in the way of their experience. And Citrix is recognized as a trailblazer in fueling it.

The company was among the most important and innovative Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) solutions identified by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in a report titled "New Tech: Zero Trust Network Access, Q2 2021.”

It has also received two Best-of-Cybersecurity Awards from leading cybersecurity resource and review platform Expert Insights for its secure access solutions.

"Citrix has always been at the forefront of powering better, more secure ways to work, and we will continue to develop and deliver market-leading solutions that empower our customers to enable flexible models that keep their employees engaged and productive and power their business forward,” Minahan said.

More than 400,000 companies – including 99 percent of the Fortune 500 - rely on Citrix to deliver secure hybrid work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization.

