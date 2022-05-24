Citrix® Receives Running Remote Flexible Workplace Award

While many companies wrangle with whether and how to implement flexible work, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been recognized as a leader in enabling it. The company today announced that it has been honored for its achievements in building collaborative, diverse, and high-performing workplace environments with a 2022 Running Remote Flexible Workplace Award.

"Companies across industries and sizes have shown incredible creativity and endurance while transitioning to a remote work mode during the pandemic, and these awards are designed to recognize their hard work," said Egor Borushko, co-founder of Running Remote, the largest international conference on remote work. "Citrix has made remote and hybrid work an integral part of its values and achieved outstanding results in uncovering its full potential through an attitude of cooperation and leadership.”

Hundreds of organizations were nominated for the awards, and Citrix was selected from 18 finalists in the category of Most Remarkable Employee Onboarding.

"Work isn’t a place anymore. It’s wherever employees get their best work done, and that can be at home, in the office, on the road and anywhere in between,” said Traci Palmer, Vice President of People and Organization Capability, Citrix. "Employees today want the flexibility to work when, where and how they choose, and we are pleased to be recognized by Running Remote for our focus on providing it and giving employees the space they need to succeed.”

The Flexible Workplace Award is the latest in a series of workplace accolades Citrix has received, including:

2022 100 Best Companies to Work For®

2022 Best Workplaces in Costa Rica

2022 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing in the UK

Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2021 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Financial Times 2021 Leader in Diversity

2021 Best Workplaces in Technology in the US

2021 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

2021 Best Companies to Work For in India

2021 Best Workplaces for Women in India

2021 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM in India

2021 Best Workplaces in Tech in the UK

2021 Best Workplaces in Central America

2021 Best Workplaces in Costa Rica

2021 Top 50 Reader’s Choice Employer for the Women’s Engineer Magazine

About Running Remote

Running Remote is the largest conference in the world dedicated to meeting the critical business challenges of remote and hybrid workplace transformation. In its fifth consecutive year, Running Remote is carefully curated to teach company leaders next-level, actionable strategies and tactics they can utilize the very next day to manage and grow their distributed team. Its live and virtual stages have welcomed executives from companies like Cisco, Zoom, Citrix, Twitter, Upwork, Vanguard, Toyota, Automattic and Pixar. Since 2018, more than 6,000 leaders have attended Running Remote events.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005149/en/