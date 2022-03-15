Citrix® Simplifies Enablement of Secure Hybrid Work Across Public Sector

Hybrid work is here to stay. And to enable it, organizations need solutions they can trust to provide secure and reliable access to the systems and information employees need to get work done, wherever they happen to be. Purchasing them can be a complex process – particularly in the public sector, where specific procedures must be followed. But Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), is making it easier. The company today announced that Citrix ADC™ version 12.1 has achieved Common Criteria Certification, enabling procurement professionals across the public sector to buy the solution, now recognized as secure in over 30 countries, in a fast, efficient manner that aligns with their policies.

Common Criteria Certification is an international security program in which accredited laboratories test and evaluate IT products against a standard agreed upon by over 30 countries through the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA). Citrix has received several certifications for its solutions, including the latest, Citrix ADC version 12.1, which was certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), and successfully met all the requirements to earn the final designation of NDcPP v2.2e.

Empowering Secure Hybrid Work

With Citrix ADC, IT can securely and reliably deliver all the applications and information employees need to work anywhere on any device, network or cloud. When used in conjunction with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™, a market-leading Desktop as a Service offering delivered as part of Citrix Workspace™, they can provide personalized access to the systems, information and tools employees need to do their best work in a simple, unified experience and advance a zero-trust security model to ensure that information and apps remain secure no matter where work is being done.

Fueling Flexibility and Agility

More than 400,000 organizations, including hundreds of public sector agencies, are using Citrix digital workspace solutions to accommodate the new reality of work. And they’re seeing results.

"We have seen public sector employees embrace the flexibility of a remote work schedule, and have watched productivity skyrocket,” said Kyle Edgeworth, Deputy Chief Information Officer, City of Corona.

And the city will continue to rely on Citrix to sustain these gains.

"In a time like now, the only way you can continue to thrive is to have a product that allows you to be flexible, and Citrix has really done that for us,” Edgeworth said.

Delivering Unique Value

Public sector agencies have unique missions. And with Citrix Government IT solutions, they can achieve them.

Health and Human Services can increase the efficiency of caseworkers, clinicians, and contractors so they can keep pace with expanding caseloads.

Public Safety – First Responders can ensure the flow of critical data to enable the best possible responses, from dispatchers in the call center to emergency personnel in the field.

Corrections can simplify how they provide access to legal resources, educational classes, and job search tools for inmates and parolees.

Transportation can enhance its ability to provide services and increase citizen satisfaction through more efficient DMV operations and self-service kiosks and shorten response time to incidents to improve safety.

Libraries can reduce the costs and risks of offering public access to computers, applications, and the Internet.

Judicial Systems/Courts can offer remote and mobile access to case files and case management applications to assist in the effective delivery of justice.

Defense Department can ensure service members have access to the data they need to make critical decisions to ensure our nation's security.

"At Citrix, we are committed to providing public sector agencies with solutions they can use to securely deliver apps and data to an increasingly mobile workforce so they can engage serve their constituents with excellence, wherever they happen to be,” said Tom Holland, Senior Vice President, Americas Sales, Citrix. "Our Common Criteria Certifications underscore this commitment and provide assurance that our offerings comply with the highest levels of cyber and network security that government entities are required to meet.”

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

