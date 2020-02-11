Citrix Synergy 2020: Where Work Gets Smart

In the past, work was measured in terms of hours and output. Today, it all comes down to value and innovation. In May, leading companies from around the world will gather for Citrix Synergy 2020, the premier digital work conference hosted by Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS), to rethink the work experience and learn how they can enable people to work smarter, not harder, and in doing so, drive greater productivity, higher employee engagement, and increased business agility. The event is set to take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando May 19-21.

"Employee Experience is rapidly emerging as the competitive advantage for organizations around the world,” says Tim Minahan, Citrix Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer. "Businesses that provide the culture, physical space, and digital tools to keep employees engaged and productive drive higher growth, profitability, and retention than their peers. And employees at these organizations also feel more innovative, creative, and empowered. Citrix Synergy will showcase the digital workspace solutions and best practices needed to turn employee experience into a competitive advantage.”

Breaking the Mold

Business runs on people. And to get the right people in the right roles to achieve their goals in the tightest labor market the world has ever seen, companies need to reframe the way work gets done.

Employees today want a seamless and personalized experience that radically simplifies how they engage with technology and removes noise and friction from the workday so that they can take control of their work and be more purposeful, creative, and innovative.

Redefining Employee Experience

Citrix Synergy is a unique event where companies can learn how they can leverage the latest in digital workspace solutions to:

Create a seamless, unified employee experience

Help people work the way they want, with technology choice and flexibility in a secure and reliable manner

Drive breakthrough personal productivity and success

Boost business productivity and results

Learning from the Best

In addition to keynotes from leading business executives and industry thought leaders, Citrix Synergy 2020 will feature:

An immersive experience that shows how Citrix workspace, networking and analytics solutions come together to transform the future work.

More than 75 practitioner-led breakout sessions across six content areas, including: workspace, networking, virtual apps and desktops, analytics, content collaboration, and endpoint management.

Hands-on training opportunities, including self-paced Learning Labs, and all-new instructor-led Tech Clinics.

Interactive Match.Geek 30-minute sessions where attendees can meet with technology experts to find creative solutions to their most vexing IT challenges.

Meet the Experts Theaters, TED Talk–style sessions featuring unfiltered commentary on the today’s hottest technology topics.

Fireside Chats, intimate conversations and question-and-answer sessions with Citrix customers, partners and experts.

Ample opportunities to network with peers from across industries and geographies

Registration for this can’t–miss event is open today and early bird discounts are available until February 14. Click here to reserve your place.

