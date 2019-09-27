City of Bristol to Host Grand Opening of New PetSafe® Dog Park

BRISTOL, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Bristol will hold a grand opening event on Tuesday, Oct. 1 to celebrate Sugar Hollow's new dog park made possible by the PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ program, which helps fund off-leash dog parks. Bristol was selected as one of 10 communities nationwide to receive a $10,000 grant to fund improvements to an existing park.

Sugar Hollow Dog Park, which first opened in 2012, will relocate to a new area within the park including upgraded amenities such as agility equipment, a dog walk, pickup stations and more. The new PetSafe® Sugar Hollow Dog Park will also reflect features from the previous location such as small and large dog areas and plenty of shade to keep pets and owners cool.

"Sugar Hollow Dog Park has been a staple in the Bristol community for years," says Danny Hill, Recreation Superintendent of Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation. "With the help of PetSafe®, our vision of creating a new park with upgraded amenities to further solidify its place as a community hub for families and pets to enjoy time together has come to fruition."

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting event, supported by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, will feature Mayor Neal Osborne, City Manager Randall Eads, city council members, the Bristol Animal Shelter and more.

All vaccinated dogs and their owners are invited to attend the Oct. 1 event at 3:30 p.m., located at 23261 Sugar Hollow Road, Bristol, VA 24202.

About Bark for Your Park™

In 2011, PetSafe® brand developed and launched the nationwide Bark for Your Park™ campaign with the goal of providing dog parks that community members, civic leaders and pet owners would love, use and support for years to come. To date, PetSafe® brand has donated over $1.6 million dollars, which has helped fund 81 off-leash parks around the country.

About the City of Bristol

The Bristol Virginia Parks and Recreation is a department of the municipality of the City of Bristol Virginia and serves its citizens and the community with various opportunities of recreation and leisure. We are dedicated to providing exceptional recreation and leisure services for our residents and visitors by offering the best of facilities and programs through a friendly customer-oriented staff.

