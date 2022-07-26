City of Corona Modernizes IT with Citrix® to Support Remote Work

Organizations around the world continue to struggle with whether and how to enable remote work, but the City of Corona isn’t among them. The municipality embraced the concept long before the pandemic forced it to, and has built a powerful digital workspace that provides access to everything its employees need to engage and be productive, wherever they happen to be. On August 4, the City will discuss its journey to remote work and how it is using solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and its partner NVIDIA to accelerate it during an exclusive Fireside Chat.

The journey began five years ago when the City of Corona, which sits in the heart of California earthquake and wildfire territory, implemented Citrix digital workspace solutions to "disaster proof” its operations.

"In the event of an emergency, we need to be agile,” said Kyle Edgeworth, Deputy CIO, City of Corona. "We need access to our systems and our data and we’d like our employees to be able to work from anywhere."

Citrix enables both. And following a successful pilot, Edgeworth and his team moved to modernize its IT infrastructure and cloud-first strategy to support a wider implementation.

It started by dissociating traditional hardware from the computing equation and replacing it with Citrix’s cloud-delivered digital workspace solutions, Microsoft Azure NVv6 series powered by NVIDIA GPUs, NVIDIA virtual GPU technology and Azure Virtual Desktop.

"We made the decision to ultimately transition everything to the cloud,” Edgeworth said. "Citrix was the logical choice to pair with Microsoft, as it enhances the value of Azure Virtual Desktop, providing enterprise tools that improve user density and performance, allow us to provision workloads on-demand, and simplify how our team manages images and applications.”

There are benefits to using Citrix alongside NVIDIA as well. As a Citrix Ready™ Partner, NVIDIA virtual GPU technology is verified to work with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ to power virtual workstations, desktops, and apps with an immersive user experience that keeps employees productive and engaged.

Edgeworth will share additional insights on the City of Corona’s decision to go all-in on the cloud and how the municipality is leveraging virtual technologies to build a future-proof infrastructure to support remote work during the August 4 event. He will be joined by:

Chris McMasters, Chief Information Officer, City of Corona

Calvin Hsu, VP, Product Management, Citrix

Vishal Ganeriwala, Senior Director, Product Management, NVIDIA

To secure a spot, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005169/en/