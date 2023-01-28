|
28.01.2023 20:46:00
City of Fort Lauderdale Celebrated the Opening of its New Aquatic Center with Olympians including Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman
Event showcased one of the world's tallest dive towers, the International Swimming Hall of Fame's Dive Challenge and commemorated the 95th anniversary of Fort Lauderdale's famous Casino Pool
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Fort Lauderdale was joined by Olympians Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman to celebrate the newly renovated Aquatic Center following a multimillion-dollar revitalization project. The public event held on Saturday, January 28th at 11 a.m. showcased the city's award-winning dive tower, which is one of the tallest in the world at nearly 90-feet high and state-of-the-art competition pools for both competitive and public use. The reopening also marked the 95th anniversary Fort Lauderdale built the first Olympic-sized pool in Florida.The City of Fort Lauderdale was joined by Olympians Greg Louganis and Sam Dorman to celebrate the famed Aquatic Center.
"The renovation of the Aquatic Center restores Fort Lauderdale as a premier destination for global competitive swimming and diving at a venue that is also available to the community. Your morning swim can be a lane away from a world champion training for their next title," said City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.
Olympians Greg Louganis, Dara Torres and Sam Dorman joined world-famous cliff diver Ellie Smart for a dive demonstration and performance organized by the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The festivities included a ribbon-cutting and remarks by Mayor Dean Trantalis, Commissioner Steven Glassman and Olympian Dara Torres.
"I could not be more honored for the world to finally see what we've poured our hearts into over these past 5 years. The City of Fort Lauderdale is committed to carrying on the legacy of the Aquatic Center and maintaining our position as the swimming and diving capital of the world," said Commissioner Steven Glassman who has been a longtime advocate for the Aquatic Center revitalization project and serves on the board of the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
The Aquatic Center is located at 501 Seabreeze Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information go to Fortlauderdale.gov and search Aquatic Center.
