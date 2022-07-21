City of Philadelphia Partners with EVgo to Support Electrification of Municipal Fleet

The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Fleet Services today announced a partnership with EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a leader in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). Through the program, municipal vehicles from the City of Philadelphia will access charging on EVgo’s 100% renewable-powered network through a discounted fleet charging plan.

The City of Philadelphia aims to transition the City’s fleet of around 6,400 vehicles to clean and electric vehicles as laid out in the City’s Municipal Clean Fleet Plan. Currently representing about 13% of the municipal government’s carbon footprint, vehicle emissions are an important area to tackle to achieve the City’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. The City of Philadelphia has committed to not procuring new gas-powered vehicles after 2030.

EVgo’s public network serves over 60 metropolitan areas across more than 30 states, including over 60 EVgo charging stalls across the state of Pennsylvania. In the Philadelphia market, the municipal fleet will have access to more than 30 EVgo DCFC and 7 L2 charging stalls in convenient locations such as shopping malls, convenience stores, and pharmacies, including five locations with high-power 350 kW fast chargers. As of today, the City currently has over 85 electric vehicles in operation and is piloting different EV models.

"With gas prices on the rise, the move to clean and electric vehicles makes more sense than ever. This partnership with EVgo satisfies our immediate need for fast charging in order to deploy additional electric vehicles into active municipal service,” said Joseph Rosati, Commissioner of the Department of Fleet Services.

"EVgo is excited to be working with the City of Philadelphia to support public charging access for its growing municipal fleet of EVs,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Having grown up in the Philadelphia area, it is terrific to see electric vehicles zipping around where Ben Franklin’s kite experiment over 250 years ago advanced understanding of electricity’s power. The City of Philadelphia and EVgo both recognize the win-win that comes from private companies and municipal fleets working together to enable the shift to clean transportation.”

