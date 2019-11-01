City Office REIT Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company” or "City Office”) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $3.0 million, or ($0.07) per fully diluted share;

Core FFO was approximately $12.4 million, or $0.29 per fully diluted share;

AFFO was approximately $9.3 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share;

Same Store Cash NOI increased 5.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2018;

In-place occupancy closed the quarter at 91.2%, or 93.1% including signed leases that commence after quarter end;

Executed approximately 144,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Acquired a 191,000 square foot property in Denver, Colorado for $48.8 million ("7601 Tech”);

Issued 8,000,000 shares of common stock pursuant to the Company’s at-the-market ("ATM”) program at an average price of $13.32 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $106.5 million;

Modified loan agreements at four of the Company’s properties, generating interest rate savings;

Upsized the Company’s unsecured credit facility (the "Unsecured Credit Facility”) from $250 million to $300 million by issuing a new tranche of term loan commitments in the principal amount of $50 million (the "Term Loan”);

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.235 per share of common stock, paid on October 25, 2019; and

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on October 25, 2019.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

Issued 6,900,000 shares of common stock in a public follow-on offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $95.6 million.

"The events of the quarter and subsequent to quarter end have been highly impactful for City Office. With the recent common stock offerings, we have positioned ourselves with significant capital to fund our pipeline and continue our growth in thriving 18-hour cities,” commented James Farrar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

"In combination with the ATM and equity offering, the various debt-related transactions enhanced our balance sheet and continued our pattern of locking in long-term, fixed-rate debt at attractive rates. Our focus into the end of the year is to continue the strong operating trends at our properties and to prudently deploy our growth capital.”

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of September 30, 2019 contained 5.9 million net rentable square feet and was 91.2% occupied, or 93.1% including signed leases that commence after quarter end.

City Office’s NOI was approximately $24.6 million, or approximately $24.1 million on an adjusted cash basis, during the third quarter of 2019.

Same Store Cash NOI increased 5.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI increased 4.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Investment and Disposition Activity

During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of 7601 Tech, a six-story office building comprised of approximately 191,000 square feet located in Denver, Colorado. The purchase price was $48.8 million, exclusive of closing costs, and the acquisition is anticipated to generate an initial full-year net operating income yield of approximately 7.1%. The property was 95% leased at closing with a weighted average lease term remaining of 7.5 years, when giving effect to committed leases that commence after quarter end. The tenancy is anchored by an investment grade corporate tenant and a large public company. 7601 Tech is a Class A building built in 1997 with high-end finishes, large flexible floorplates and unobstructed views. The Company has integrated 7601 Tech with another property in the Company’s portfolio located directly adjacent thereto, 7595 Tech (formerly "DTC Crossroads”), to create a 380,000 square foot campus with shared amenities and leasing flexibility.

The Company remains engaged in a sale process for its Logan Tower property in Denver, Colorado. The sale remains subject to an agreement on sale terms and no assurances can be made as to the terms or timing of the sale, if any.

The Company has also entered into an agreement for the sale of a land parcel at its Circle Point property in Denver, Colorado at a sale price of $6.5 million, exclusive of closing costs. The disposition is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Leasing Activity

The Company’s total leasing activity during the third quarter of 2019 was approximately 144,000 square feet, which included 43,000 square feet of new leasing and 101,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 140,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 3.8 years at a weighted average annual rent of $27.34 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $7.61 per square foot per year. Notably, the Company executed a new, approximately 30,000 SF lease at its 7595 Tech property.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 6.4 years at a weighted average annual rent of $32.90 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $5.04 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

In September 2019, the Company executed a third amendment to the Unsecured Credit Facility. The amendment increases the commitment under that facility from $250 million to $300 million by issuing a new tranche of term loan commitments in the principal amount of $50 million. The five-year Term Loan matures in September 2024 and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.25% to 2.15%, depending on our consolidated leverage ratio.

In conjunction with the Term Loan, the Company also entered a pay-fixed receive-variable interest rate swap with a notional amount of $50 million, effectively fixing the LIBOR component of the Term Loan at approximately 1.27% for a five-year term.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $657.1 million. Approximately $563.7 million or 85.8% of the Company’s outstanding debt was fixed rate. When factoring in the $50 million term loan as fixed rate debt due to the interest swap, which effectively fixes the 30-day LIBOR rate, approximately 93.4% of our debt was effectively fixed rate at September 30, 2019. Our total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 5.6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.99%.

During the quarter, the Company issued 8,000,000 shares of its common stock through its ATM program at an average price of $13.32 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $106.5 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, in a public follow-on offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $95.6 million.

In August 2019, the $17.1 million loan secured by the Company’s Carillon Point property in Tampa, Florida was modified to, among other terms, reduce the interest rate on the loan from 3.50% to 3.10%.

In August 2019, the $30.9 million loan secured by the Company’s FRP Collection property in Orlando, Florida was modified to, among other terms, reduce the interest rate on the loan from 3.85% to 3.10%.

In August 2019, the $22.4 million loan secured by the Company’s Greenwood Blvd property in Orlando, Florida was modified to, among other terms, reduce the interest rate on the loan from 4.60% to 3.15%.

In September 2019, the $18.0 million loan secured by the Company’s Central Fairwinds property in Orlando, Florida was modified to, among other terms, reduce the interest rate on the loan from 4.00% to 3.15%.

Dividends

On September 16, 2019, the Company’s board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.235 per share of the Company’s common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The dividend was paid on October 25, 2019 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of October 11, 2019.

On September 16, 2019, the Company’s board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company’s 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend was paid on October 25, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record as of October 11, 2019.

Revised 2019 Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2019 guidance based on year-to-date performance, issuance of common stock during and subsequent to quarter end, timing of completed acquisitions and dispositions and its expectations for the remainder of the year. Lower Core FFO guidance is the result of share issuances in the third quarter and subsequent to quarter end.

Full Year 2019 Guidance Previous Updated Low High Low High Net Property Acquisitions $78M $90M $97M $110M Net Operating Income $98.8M $99.8M $99.3M $99.9M General & Administrative Expenses $10.3M $11.3M $11.0M $11.6M Interest Expense $31.5M $32.5M $29.1M $29.7M 2019 Core FFO per diluted share $1.23 $1.26 $1.17 $1.19 Net Recurring Straight-Line Rent Adjustment $2.5M $3.5M $2.0M $2.6M Same Store Cash NOI Change 4.0% 5.0% 4.0% 5.0% December 31, 2019 Occupancy 92.0% 93.5% 92.0% 93.0%

This revised outlook reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions on future acquisitions and dispositions, rental rates, occupancy levels, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates.

Material Considerations:

The General and Administrative Expenses guidance includes approximately $1.7 million for stock-based compensation. Our Core FFO definition excludes stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based compensation, General and Administrative Expenses guidance would have been $9.3 – $9.9 million. Annual weighted average fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding are assumed to be approximately 44.4 million for the purpose of the full year 2019 guidance. No future capital offerings or share repurchases have been assumed.

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value and share data) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Real estate properties Land $ 230,034 $ 223,789 Building and improvement 782,576 704,113 Tenant improvement 91,016 77,426 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 285 319 1,103,911 1,005,647 Accumulated depreciation (93,623 ) (70,484 ) 1,010,288 935,163 Cash and cash equivalents 12,281 16,138 Restricted cash 20,240 17,007 Rents receivable, net 31,844 26,095 Deferred leasing costs, net 11,235 10,402 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 73,394 75,501 Other assets 16,830 2,755 Assets held for sale 13,905 17,370 Total Assets $ 1,190,017 $ 1,100,431 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Debt $ 651,693 $ 645,354 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,431 25,892 Deferred rent 5,574 5,331 Tenant rent deposits 5,691 4,564 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 8,763 8,887 Other liabilities 21,349 11,148 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 356 878 Total Liabilities 721,857 702,054 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: 6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000

shares authorized, 4,480,000 issued and outstanding 112,000 112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,647,063

and 39,544,073 shares issued and outstanding 476 395 Additional paid-in capital 483,200 377,126 Accumulated deficit (128,823 ) (92,108 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 247 - Total Stockholders’ Equity 467,100 397,413 Non-controlling interests in properties 1,060 964 Total Equity 468,160 398,377 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,190,017 $ 1,100,431

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rental and other revenues $ 38,946 $ 33,547 $ 117,236 $ 95,317 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 14,384 13,253 42,754 36,627 General and administrative 2,775 1,850 8,435 5,793 Depreciation and amortization 15,035 13,379 44,057 37,044 Total operating expenses 32,194 28,482 95,246 79,464 Operating income 6,752 5,065 21,990 15,853 Interest expense: Contractual interest expense (7,378 ) (5,915 ) (22,022 ) (16,184 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value (321 ) (311 ) (992 ) (1,297 ) (7,699 ) (6,226 ) (23,014 ) (17,481 ) Net gain on sale of real estate property - - 478 46,980 Net (loss)/income (947 ) (1,161 ) (546 ) 45,352 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in properties (164 ) (135 ) (498 ) (384 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company (1,111 ) (1,296 ) (1,044 ) 44,968 Preferred stock distributions (1,855 ) (1,855 ) (5,565 ) (5,565 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,966 ) $ (3,151 ) $ (6,609 ) $ 39,403 Net (loss)/income per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 1.08 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,591 37,494 40,610 36,572 Diluted 42,591 37,494 40,610 36,920 Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.235 $ 0.235 $ 0.705 $ 0.705

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net loss $ (947 ) Adjustments to net loss: General and administrative 2,775 Contractual interest expense 7,378 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 321 Depreciation and amortization 15,035 Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 24,562 Net recurring straight line rent/expense adjustment (127 ) Net amortization of above and below market leases 24 Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 24,459 NCI in properties - share in cash NOI (388 ) Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 24,071

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,966 ) (+) Depreciation and amortization 15,035 12,069 Non-controlling interests in properties: (+) Share of net income 164 (-) Share of FFO (310 ) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 11,923 (+) Stock based compensation 431 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 12,354 (+) Net recurring straight line rent/expense adjustment (127 ) (+) Net amortization of above and below market leases 24 (+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 318 (-) Net recurring tenant improvement and incentives (1,723 ) (-) Net recurring leasing commissions (971 ) (-) Net recurring capital expenditures (526 ) AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 9,349 Core FFO per common share $ 0.29 AFFO per common share $ 0.22 Dividends per common share $ 0.235 Core FFO Payout Ratio 82 % AFFO Payout Ratio 108 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,005

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Rental and other revenues $ 38,946 $ 33,547 Property operating expenses 14,384 13,253 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 24,562 $ 20,294 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (5,842 ) (2,131 ) Same store NOI $ 18,720 $ 18,163 Less: Termination fee income (90 ) (80 ) Straight line rent/expense adjustment 155 (363 ) Above and below market leases 45 62 NCI in properties - cash NOI (388 ) (358 ) Same store cash NOI $ 18,442 $ 17,424

City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Core FFO Guidance (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Full year 2019 Outlook Low High Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,772 ) $ (7,972 ) (+) Depreciation and amortization 60,200 60,400 (-) Net gain on sale of real estate property (478 ) (478 ) (-) Non-controlling interests in properties (650 ) (650 ) (+) Stock based compensation 1,700 1,700 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 52,000 $ 53,000 Core FFO per common share $ 1.17 $ 1.19 Weighted average shares of common stock 44,400 44,400

