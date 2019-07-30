City Theatrical's Multiverse Wireless DMX System Provides DMX Data for Eight-time Tony Award Winning Broadway Show Hadestown

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Theatrical's Multiverse® wireless DMX/RDM technology is currently being used to provide DMX data at eight-time Tony Award winning Broadway show Hadestown. Selected for its ability to communicate DMX data wirelessly in the 900MHz band at a distance of up to 300 feet indoors, Multiverse Transmitters, in combination with Multiverse Nodes operating on a SHoW DMX Neo SHoW ID, broadcast DMX data to QolorFLEX® Dimmers that provide dimming control for battery powered headlamps used for the show's daily performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City, as well as in the company's 2019 Tony Awards performance at Radio City Music Hall.

"Getting set up with Multiverse wireless DMX was unbelievably good," said Justin Freeman, Production Electrician for Hadestown. "Communication with City Theatrical never stopped. If things changed, Multiverse changed with us. It has been very successful for our show."

Recognized as the winner of the Live Design Award for Best Debuting Product in the Lighting Accessories and Integration category at the Live Design International (LDI) Show in October 2018, the Multiverse Transmitter 900MHz/2.4GHz (City Theatrical part number 5910) model can broadcast as many as nine universes of DMX data (licensed for use in North America) from a single transmitter, while producing less radio energy than present-day single universe systems. The Multiverse Transmitter 2.4GHz (City Theatrical part number 5911) model can be used to broadcast up to ten universes of DMX data from a single transmitter anywhere in the world.

Multiverse products currently shipping and being used in productions and installations worldwide include Multiverse® SHoW Baby®, Multiverse Node, Multiverse Transmitter, and QolorPIX® Tape Controller. Read more at: http://www.citytheatrical.com/multiverse.

City Theatrical invents, manufactures, and customizes unique lighting accessories for the entertainment and architectural industries and is the winner of 35+ product and business awards, including the New Jersey Small Manufacturer of the Year in 2015. Founded in 1986, City Theatrical has offices in Carlstadt, New Jersey and London, England. Products include the award-winning Multiverse wireless DMX/RDM system, multi award-winning DMXcat® Multi Function Test Tool, QolorFLEX® brand of professional LED Tape, Dimmers and Accessories including QolorFLEX NuNeon™ and QolorPIX Pixel Controlled LED Tape, QolorPoint® Wireless LED Uplighters and LED event lighting products, professional lighting software including Lightwright® 6, Moving Light Assistant™ and Vectorworks Spotlight, as well as the world's most extensive catalog of entertainment and architectural lighting beam control accessories and hardware. City Theatrical also performs custom manufacturing services and manufactures products on an OEM basis for other lighting manufacturers.

SOURCE City Theatrical Inc.