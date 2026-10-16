Country Road Aktie

Country Road für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875689 / ISIN: AU000000CTY9

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16.10.2026 05:36:18

City Therapeutics Prices Upsized $200 Mln IPO At $18/shr

(RTTNews) - City Therapeutics, Inc. (CTY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of $200 million.

In addition, City has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.66 million shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

City's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 16, 2026, under the ticker symbol "CTY."

The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

City's lead investigational programs are CITY-FXI for thromboembolic diseases, CITY-RBP4 for Stargardt disease and other retinal diseases, and CITY-TFR2 for anaemia associated with chronic diseases.

For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com

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