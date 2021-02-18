Citycon's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020 published

HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2020 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2020.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2020. The statements are prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements--corporate-governance-statement-and-remuneration-report-for-2020-publ,c3289225

The following files are available for download: