Citycon's Sustainability Accounts for 2019 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2019 has been published today. The Sustainability Accounts provides information on the sustainability issues that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2019. The Sustainability Accounts also includes an interview with the CEO as well as many case examples.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

