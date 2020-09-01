CityMD Expands to Ocean County with Acquisition of Urgent Care Now

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the acquisition of Urgent Care Now, a leading urgent care provider in Ocean County, New Jersey. CityMD's acquisition of three Urgent Care Now locations, including Toms River, Manahawkin, and Lanoka Harbor, marks the company's entry into Ocean County, further expanding its New Jersey presence to 19 total sites.

"We are excited to extend our innovative care model to patients of South Jersey, providing them with fast, convenient access to high-quality medical care. With the acquisition of Urgent Care Now, we will be able to serve more patients and continue our mission to build healthier, kinder communities," said Dr. Vincent Campasano, Senior Vice President of Operations for CityMD.

Urgent Care Now and CityMD share similar values of high quality and convenient care, with a patient-first philosophy. Joining forces will allow them to prioritize patient experience and continuation of care through CityMD's unique, centralized Aftercare Department that integrates an expert team of doctors and clinical assistants to help patients coordinate follow-up care, including referrals, pre-approvals, and other appointments.

Dr. John Kulin founded Urgent Care Now in 2005, opening its first location in Manahawkin and eventually growing the practice to four locations across Ocean County. Along with Dr. Kulin, 28 health care providers will be joining the CityMD team. Effective immediately, Dr. John Kulin will transition his role of CEO to CityMD's Medical Director of Clinical Informatics.

"My colleagues and I are eager to help CityMD achieve their expansion goals while staying committed to the patients we have been serving for over 15 years," says Dr. Kulin. He adds, "I look forward to this collaboration leading to optimal care for area patients via additional staff, equipment, and diagnostic capabilities."

On September 1, the Toms River, Manahawkin, and Lanoka Harbor Urgent Care Now locations will close for rebranding and will reopen as CityMD on September 2. Hours and medical services will remain the same upon reopening. Urgent Care Now's Little Egg Harbor location will close permanently on September 1.

About CityMD

Founded in 2010 by a passionate group of emergency medicine physicians, CityMD 's mission is to serve its communities by providing quality medical care through convenient access and an exceptional experience. The company's unwavering commitment to treating everyone with respect and genuine kindness while offering exceptional services and a cost-effective alternative to the ER, has enabled CityMD to grow from one Manhattan practice to more than 120 locations in the greater New York Metro Area.

On August 13, 2019 CityMD and Summit Medical Group merged to form Summit CityMD, providing patients greater access to high-quality primary, specialty and urgent care. With more than 1,600 providers, nearly 8,000 employees and approximately 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, the combined organization offers patients an exceptional experience and seamless, cost-effective care.

For more information about CityMD and a list of locations, please visit CityMD.com .

