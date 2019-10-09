Cityneon and Round Room Live Partner to Announce the Launch of a U.S. Tour of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION in 2020

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityneon, recognized internationally for its award-winning IP themed exhibitions and attractions, announces a partnership with global live entertainment company Round Room Live to tour Jurassic World: The Exhibition throughout the U.S.

Previously showcased in Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chicago and Philadelphia, Jurassic World: The Exhibition will tour through additional major U.S. markets for two years, with its launch set for Q4 of 2020. Produced in conjunction with NBC Universal's Universal Brand Development division, Jurassic World:The Exhibition is an immersive attraction based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history. Highlighting life-sized prehistoric creatures such as the Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus rex, the exhibition features interactive educational elements drawn from the real-world science of dinosaur DNA featured in the film Jurassic World.

Cityneon partners with major movie and gaming studios to secure Intellectual Properties ("IPs") to hold experience exhibitions for their audiences. Its strong international partnerships have made Cityneon a key player in the global arena of experience entertainment. Through such partnerships, Cityneon, along with its creative production subsidiary Victory Hill Exhibitions, is granted rights to curate, create and construct exclusive and iconic experiences for visitors all around the world. To date, Cityneon has toured its IPs in excess of 39 cities and will be making further inroads to new markets.

New York based Round Room Live has deep experience as a producer and promoter of touring exhibitions starting with Bodies the Exhibition and most recently with Exhibitionism -- The Rolling Stones Exhibition. Industry veterans and Co-Presidents, Stephen Shaw and Jonathan Linden lead Round Room Live, which is part of global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), an industry leader across the family and brand space.

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a truly dynamic exhibition with wide family entertainment appeal. The project has had great success throughout the world and we are excited to partner with Cityneon to bring an extended tour of this exhibition that celebrates the iconic Jurassic film series to the U.S.," said Shaw. "The attraction's interactive elements, paired with exceptional educational content, offers audiences an immersive opportunity to explore the world of the films while learning about the actual science that support the stories," added Linden.

"We are thrilled to embark on this venture with Round Room and NBC Universal to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition on tour in the U.S.," said Mark Kemper, Group Chief Corporate & Financial Officer of Cityneon Holdings. "Round Room's expertise with promoting touring exhibitions, and Universal's globally celebrated entertainment offerings make both entities perfect partners for Cityneon, and we look forward to developing future projects together," he continued.

Cityneon Holdings Limited

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized in February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO Ron Tan together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds 10.36% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$25b of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Most recently in August 2019, EDBI, a Singapore government-linked global investor, made a strategic investment in Cityneon to support the Group for further expansion globally.

Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings, and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room Live is a live entertainment company that specializes in the production and promotion of live family entertainment, arena shows, concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions. In 2018, Round Room was acquired by global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), industry leaders across the family and brand space. Over the last 10 years and now under eOne, the senior management of Round Room have served as the Tour Producer for Bodies: The Exhibition; Lead Producer of Rock of Ages, Executive Producer of Fuerza Bruta; Tour Promotor for An Evening with Oprah Winfrey and An Evening with Al Pacino; and most recently, Executive Producer of The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism, all while producing and promoting some of the biggest kids tours to date, including Yo Gabba Gabba Live and PJ Masks Live. Current projects include PJ Masks Live! Save the Day Tour, Baby Shark Live, Thank You Canada Tour, Rock the Rink Tour, which launches in October 2019 and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

