Civeo Stock Jumps 8% After Swinging To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corporation (CVEO) is up 7.50 percent, gaining $2.29 to $32.84 on Friday. The rise follows the company's third-quarter results, with net income attributable to Civeo reaching $5.18 million, or $0.50 per share, compared with a net loss of $455,000, or $0.04 per share, a year earlier.

Civeo is currently trading at $32.84, up from the previous close of $30.55 after opening at $35.61 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $32.75 and $38.06 during the session, with the intraday high also marking a new 52-week high. Trading volume stands at about 597,000 shares, compared with an average volume of about 110,000 shares.

Third-quarter revenue increased 13.3 percent to $193.10 million from $170.49 million a year earlier, while operating income nearly doubled to $13.30 million from $6.97 million.

For the first nine months of 2026, the net loss attributable to Civeo narrowed to $1.15 million from $13.61 million, while revenue increased to $545.79 million from $477.23 million.

Civeo shares have traded between $20.59 and $38.06 over the past 52 weeks.