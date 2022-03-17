Civitas Pledges $10 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainians

Civitas Resources, Inc. ("Civitas,” or "the Company”) today announced a pledge of $10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and refugees impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ben Dell, Civitas Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The tragic events still unfolding in Ukraine have created unimaginable suffering for millions of people, and our hearts go out to those whose lives have been upended by violence. As Civitas is committed to responsible global citizenship, we feel compelled to provide resources to those most impacted by the senseless invasion of Ukraine. We hope for an immediate end to this conflict.”

Funding will be distributed to numerous charitable organizations associated with immediate refugee assistance for displaced Ukrainians as well as other peaceful humanitarian efforts.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civiresources.com.

