Civitas Resources, Inc. Announces Redemption of $100 Million of Senior Notes Due 2026 and Updates to Credit Facility

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) ("Civitas” or the "Company”), today announced that it has given notice of its intent to redeem in full the $100 million in aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes”) on May 1, 2022 (the "Redemption Date”). The redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date. The Company has instructed the Trustee to send a notice of full redemption in the name of the Company to all currently registered holders of the Notes.

The Company also announced that it has entered into an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") under which the borrowing base has been increased from $1.0 billion to $1.7 billion and the elected commitment amount has increased from $800 million to $1.0 billion in connection with its regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination. As of March 31st, the Company had zero borrowings outstanding on the Credit Facility and approximately $154 million in cash on hand.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities.

Forward-looking Statements

