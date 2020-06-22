CJ WORX: Businesses with a DMP Show a 140% Uplift in Performance During COVID-19 Pandemic

BANGKOK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus affecting people's daily routines it has caused a shift in the way businesses are communicating with consumers - some opting to pause all communications, whilst others have had to adjust their media strategy and budget allocation. Yet throughout all of this, how is it possible that some businesses can still thrive? The answer is a DMP.

Having launched use cases for a product that relied heavily on offline store visits, CJ WORX was able to achieve an uplift in sale leads for its client by 140% at a more efficient CPL, entirely online, compared to a previous period without a DMP.

"Implementing a DMP during this COVID-19 pandemic only goes to show how necessary it is for brands to build up their data ecosystem and have an experienced marketer &/or communication strategist in place to optimize as necessary in any given situation, as owning and using a DMP will essentially become the 'new normal' for businesses." -- Chawana Keeratiyutamonkul, Managing Director of CJ WORX.

Navigating Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that every brand selling a high-involvement product should onboard a DMP now more than ever to avoid missed opportunities; as well as be agile enough to reprioritize and adjust the use cases to fit in with consumer behaviour during this time, as there have been some noticeable changes in behavior.

1/ The Rise of the Indoor-Consumer

With consumers staying home and spending more time on the Internet than before, media budgets have had to be reallocated from offline channels to online; making it important to connect all digital touchpoints to a DMP in order to track the entire consumer journey in real time, as well as reach and define high intent consumers to make use of the media budget as effectively as possible.

2/ Consumers Are Becoming Price-Conscious

With the majority of brands having to close their offline shops temporarily, many consumers have started tightening their belts due to the economic uncertainty. Thus, despite the rise in e-commerce stores, many brands and/or e-commerce sites have had to offer discounts, as consumers are now more price conscious and making decisions based on feelings rather than facts.

3/ Prime Time is Every Second of the Day

As consumers day-to-day routines change, their sense of time becomes less distinct; meaning that there is no specific time for brands to approach consumers. Instead brands must be able to serve creatives and/or messages on every relevant touchpoint and in the right sequence, to make it hyper-personalized to each consumer and quicken the consumer's progress through the consumer journey, by learning and utilizing demographic, psychographic and behavioral data.

