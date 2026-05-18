CK Life Sciences International Aktie
WKN: 662762 / ISIN: KYG2176J1058
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18.05.2026 08:00:12
CK Life Sciences’ Sequencio Therapeutics Appoints Emily Tan as Chief Operating Officer
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Sequencio Therapeutics, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. ("CK Life Sciences", Stock Code: 0775) today announced the appointment of Emily Tan as Chief Operating Officer. A 30-year biopharmaceutical veteran, Ms Tan will oversee the company's global operations and drive execution across its development pipeline.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited
Sequencio Therapeutics Company Limited, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., is focused on developing next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines that harness a patient's own immune system to achieve durable, long-term remission with a favourable safety profile, addressing key limitations of current standard-of-care therapies. Sequencio Therapeutics is driven by a long-term vision to shift cancer treatment from transient tumour reduction toward sustained, immune-controlled remission.
News Source: CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc.
18/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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