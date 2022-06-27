CKE Restaurants' Chief Technology Officer Phil Crawford Wins Tennessee CIO of Year ORBIE Award

Crawford Recognized in Corporate Category for Developing Digital Ecosystem

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® , is pleased to announced its Chief Technology Officer Phil Crawford received the Tennessee CIO of the Year ORBIE Award (Corporate Category) for developing the company's digital ecosystem. In just over a year, Crawford masterminded CKE's digital transformation roadmap. The company's marketing and IT teams now operate as an integrated cross-functional digital organization and are unlocking potential for CKE's brands.

In his early days at CKE, Crawford identified digital as a key success pillar. Under his leadership, the company revitalized its tech stack and created a foundation that supports its business goals. The result is a significantly improved guest experience with a standardized point-of-sale, online ordering, delivery integration, the company's first-ever loyalty app, and a robust data platform that enables 1:1 marketing.

"It is an absolute honor to receive this award," said Crawford. "This award signifies the culmination of a tremendous tech journey at CKE Restaurants where we are revolutionizing our digital ecosystem. It also reinforces for me that I chose the right path when I joined the IT ranks almost 20 years ago."

With almost 4,000 restaurants in 40 countries, CKE's global scale is vast. The company's restaurants are predominantly franchised, making it important to solicit feedback from franchisees, validate their needs and ensure technology supports future growth.

"Phil has had an outsized impact reshaping our IT strategy, rebuilding our tech stack and executing a digital transformation. He has developed deep relationships with our franchise community and worked closely with them to drive technology adoption across the franchise network," said Chief Executive Officer Ned Lyerly. "We've made tremendous progress in IT with Phil at the helm. He's a positive and uplifting executive who has added tremendous value to our brand experience."

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, in the United States, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Freshly Baked Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 US states and over 35 international markets and U.S. overseas territories. For more information about CKE, please visit https://ckefranchise.com/ or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

