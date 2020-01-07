CL Fertilizers Holding LLC Acquires Additional Stake in Itafos

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - CL Fertilizers Holding LLC 4600 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN, 55402 (the "Acquiror") is pleased to announce that on December 31, 2019, it acquired 38,076,923 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Itafos (the "Reporting Issuer"), a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company.

The Acquiror has acquired ownership of 38,076,923 Common Shares representing approximately 21.3% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror owned 86,072,293 Common Shares, representing approximately 61.3% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares. This acquisition increases the Acquiror's position in the Common Shares to 124,149,216 Common Shares, or approximately 69.5% of the presently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities were acquired through a private placement with Reporting Issuer at a price of C$0.52 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$19.8 million. The Acquiror has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may acquire further Common Shares or dispose of its holdings of Common Shares, both as investment conditions warrant. The Reporting Issuer is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IFOS".

