CLA Launches New Shopify App That Stirs Customer Excitement with Instantly-Redeemable Loyalty Rewards

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Loyalty Accelerator (CLA) proudly announces the launch of a powerful new app for Shopify merchants that quickly increases revenues– while also building customer value – without the costly downsides that come with price discounting.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator is a groundbreaking "instantly-redeemable rewards" loyalty app now available on the Shopify App Store. CLA seamlessly integrates with Shopify E-Commerce, Shopify POS and legacy loyalty programs.

Some CLA merchants have seen sales to returning customers increase by 1500% in just the first three months with this simple but highly effective loyalty rewards program.

Customer Loyalty Accelerator is available for download on the

Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/encorecla

And also on the Clover App Market at

https://www.clover.com/appmarket/apps/ZYTJYBWRK2W4A



View our two-minute explainer video:

"The Secrets Behind a Successful Loyalty Program"

As consumer behavior continues to shift rapidly, the CLA app helps merchants respond to changing customer demand for easier loyalty programs that offer immediate rewards – in place of complicated, points-based plans. CLA also compliments Shopify's rollout of new merchant support tools like Shopify Balance.

"The days of cards offering 10 points per dollar or a 1% value proposition are over. The future is all about relevance and aligning the program's value to the customer," according to Precima President Brian Ross, a leading global retail strategy and analytics company.

The Customer Loyalty Accelerator app does exactly that, empowering merchants to identify their high-value customers and reward them with an immediate "customer loyalty" cash incentive. In exchange, the customer provides accurate contact information the merchant can use to greatly enhance personalization and obtain other competitive marketing data so critical in this new era of e-commerce digital marketing.

Marketing research shows cash incentives are a far more effective alternative to price discounting sales and coupons– because those promotions diminish profit margins and "train" customers to wait for reduced sale prices.

CLA's 90 Day Free Trial is an incredible value and one of the very best in the market. After the 90 Day Free Trial period, the subscription is just $24.95 month.

For more information, visit https://customerloyaltyaccelerator.com, contract Customer Support at 480-686-7033, or email to info@encoreincentives.com.



CEO Alan Steinberg remarked, "We are honored to introduce the CLA app to the Shopify merchant community. The CLA app delivers compelling rewards to customers that in return will drive higher return revenues and a great ROI. For Shopify merchants looking to boost revenues now, we believe no other incentive program can increase customer spending as much or as quickly on return visits."

The CLA management team is led by a brain trust of marketing professionals with deep roots in data development and entrepreneurial technology. Alan Steinberg established himself as a pioneering entrepreneur in developing big data analytics at Intel and other major tech companies. Scott Goble, CTO, previously served as a Principal Software Development Manager at Microsoft and played a critical role in numerous releases of Windows including the launch of Windows 10.

Media Contact

Alan Steinberg

480-296-2033

246878@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cla-launches-new-shopify-app-that-stirs-customer-excitement-with-instantly-redeemable-loyalty-rewards-301124710.html

SOURCE Customer Loyalty Accelerator