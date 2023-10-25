Claim against a former employee of Tallinna Sadam

AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) is the victim in criminal case 18913000031, which concerns the indictment against a former employee of the company's former subsidiary OÜ TS Energia (merged with AS Tallinna Sadam in 2017) for possible bribery in organising energy procurements in 2010-2019. Evidence collected in the case shows that the bribery agreements date back to at least 2010, and the authorities reached public procedural steps with the investigation in 2019. In this criminal case, a civil action in the total amount of 637,189.78 euros (plus accrued interest) was submitted to the Harju County Court. Since the accused died in 2019, a civil suit was filed against the successors of the accused.

The criminal case is in the proceedings of the Harju County Court and the court hearings are planned for 2023 and 2024. The civil action was started by the judge's order on 12.10.2023, Tallinna Sadam participates in the proceedings as a victim.

The amount of the claim is not reflected in the financial results of Tallinna Sadam, it will be taken into account after the possible conviction and satisfaction of the claim of the civil action.

We take the fight against corruption very seriously. The company uses a grievance mechanism for reporting misconduct: https://www.ts.ee/en/reporting-misconduct/ .

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591