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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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01.08.2026 10:48:00
Claiming Social Security at 62 Might Pay You Less Per Month and in Your Lifetime. Here's Why You May Want to Do It Anyway.
There's a lot riding on your Social Security filing decision in retirement. Although your monthly benefit is based on your personal earnings history, your filing age determines whether that benefit is reduced, boosted, or paid at its standard amount.If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age for Social Security is 67. And that's when you can get your benefit each month without a reduction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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