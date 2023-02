Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the biggest factors to impact your Social Security benefit amount is the age at which you begin claiming. Age 62 is the earliest when you can file, and it's also the most popular time to start taking benefits. In fact, around 35% of men and close to 40% of women file at age 62, according to a 2020 survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center.While there are good reasons to consider claiming early, there are also certain situations where you might regret it -- particularly if your savings are falling short.Image source: Getty Images.