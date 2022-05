Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money. -- attributed to Jonathan Clements We all want to enjoy our retirement, and none of us wants to run out of money. It's therefore a tricky thing, deciding when, exactly, to retire. There are many decisions related to that, too, such as when to stop working entirely, whether to work part-time in retirement for some years, and when to start collecting Social Security. You can start collecting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, and as late as age 70. (You can claim later than 70, but there's no benefit to that.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading