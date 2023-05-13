Claiming Social Security at 62? You Might Regret That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a reason so many seniors are tempted to sign up for Social Security at age 62: That's the earliest age at which you're allowed to take benefits.But to be clear, if you file for Social Security at age 62, you won't get the full monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your earnings history. Rather, to get that full benefit, you'll need to wait until full retirement age (FRA), which won't kick in until 67 if you were born in 1960 or later. And if you want a monthly benefit that's even higher than that, you can delay your Social Security filing past FRA and snag a boost up until you turn 70.You might be inclined to file for Social Security at 62 to start receiving your money as quickly as possible. Getting benefits early might enable you to begin retirement at a younger age and achieve some of your life goals at a time when you might have good health and plenty of energy.