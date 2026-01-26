:be Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

26.01.2026 02:00:00

Claiming Social Security at 62? Your First Payment Might Be Further Away Than Expected

You want as many Social Security checks as possible, so you plan to sign up as soon as you can. You probably know that you become eligible at 62, but thanks to an obscure Social Security rule, you and the government may not agree on when you can sign up.Understanding when you become eligible and when the Social Security Administration (SSA) actually pays benefits is key to avoiding confusion and penny-pinching while waiting for your first check.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
