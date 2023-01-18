|
18.01.2023 11:04:00
Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That
You might assume that if you save nicely for retirement, you won't end up so reliant on Social Security once your career comes to an end. But the reality is that you don't know exactly how well your savings will hold up during your retirement years.You might wrap up your career with a $1 million nest egg. But if you withdraw from your savings too aggressively and/or the market sorely underperforms, you could end up with a lot less income than initially expected. And in that situation, a higher monthly Social Security benefit could truly come to the rescue.That's why it's so important to claim Social Security at the right time. And while you might think that signing up for benefits at age 65 is a smart choice, it's a decision you might really end up regretting after the fact.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!