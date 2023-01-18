Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You might assume that if you save nicely for retirement, you won't end up so reliant on Social Security once your career comes to an end. But the reality is that you don't know exactly how well your savings will hold up during your retirement years.You might wrap up your career with a $1 million nest egg. But if you withdraw from your savings too aggressively and/or the market sorely underperforms, you could end up with a lot less income than initially expected. And in that situation, a higher monthly Social Security benefit could truly come to the rescue.That's why it's so important to claim Social Security at the right time. And while you might think that signing up for benefits at age 65 is a smart choice, it's a decision you might really end up regretting after the fact.Continue reading