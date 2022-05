Claiming Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age for Social Security is 67. In other words, you'd need to wait until reaching that age to claim your Social Security check without seeing your standard benefit reduced by early-filing penalties.Unfortunately, if you're planning to start your checks at your full retirement age to score a more generous monthly payment, there's a very real chance this won't pan out for you. Here's the big reason you may have to rethink things if you've set 67 as a target date to begin Social Security payments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading