Claiming Social Security at 67? You Might Regret That.

For Americans born in 1960 or later, full retirement age (FRA) is 67. That is the age when you can collect your full Social Security benefits.If you collect your benefits before that, you will receive less than 100%, with the percentage gradually going down until you hit the minimum age to claim Social Security, 62. If you collect retirement benefits after 67, you get more than 100%, gradually rising until you reach age 70.So, in a perfect world, it might make sense to wait until you are at the FRA to claim Social Security to get the maximum amount each month. However, the fact is, most people, about one-third, claim at age 62. Continue reading